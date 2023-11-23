inquiry

Hundreds of investors call for probe into FCA's handling of Woodford saga - reports

Industry

Hundreds of investors call for probe into FCA's handling of Woodford saga - reports

Days before redress scheme vote ends

clock 23 November 2023 • 1 min read
House of Lords to 'scrutinise' relationship between UK regulators and government

Regulation

House of Lords to 'scrutinise' relationship between UK regulators and government

Focus on independence and accountability

clock 19 October 2023 • 1 min read
Treasury Committee launches inquiry into sexism in financial services

Diversity

Treasury Committee launches inquiry into sexism in financial services

Barriers faced by women in the sector

clock 14 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot