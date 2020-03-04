Informed Choice
Research finds 94% of absolute return funds 'unsuitable'
Financial planner Informed Choice has criticising the bulk of absolute return funds for charging unjustifiably high fees and lacking consistency of returns.
Informed Choice names worst equity income funds
Informed Choice has slammed groups including Invesco Perpetual, M&G and SWIP for their poorly performing UK equity income offerings.
"A bloody good result" - Reaction to £460m take-up of Bolton China trust
Investment advisers have hailed the announcement Anthony Bolton's Fidelity China Special Situations fund had raised £460m from its initial public offering as "a bloody good result".
In the firing line
With the Keydata debacle, have investors' concerns switched from counterparty to provider risk?