The opportunity in emerging market risk
As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.

Is there resilience in EM debt markets?
Trade disputes, dollar strength and extensive currency depreciation in Argentina and Turkey (both with large current account deficits) have weighed on emerging market (EM) sentiment in recent months.