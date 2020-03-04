IM Matterley
Update: Miton's Godber and Hamilton to join Polar Capital
Leaving after three years
Geikie-Cobb and Palliser exit Charles Stanley as fund closes
Launched a year ago
Currency volatility, modest equity returns and more ECB action: The investment outlook for 2016
Investment Week asks managers where they believe the best opportunities and key risks lie in the forthcoming 12 months.
Will lack of bond liquidity be the 'straw that breaks the camel's back'?
Banks forced to scale back role
Matterley launches absolute return bond fund for Geikie-Cobb
Matterley has launched the FP Matterley Bond Opportunities fund for the recently appointed Peter Geikie-Cobb.
Charles Stanley CEO Abberley considers fund management role
Paul Abberley, chief executive at Charles Stanley, is considering taking a more hands-on role at the business by becoming involved in the management of one of the group's funds.
Geikie-Cobb joins Charles Stanley to head up Matterley business
Former F&C fixed income manager Peter Geikie-Cobb has joined Charles Stanley as managing director of its Matterley fund business.
Charles Stanley warns on profits as it offloads Dixon's Matterley fund
Charles Stanley has warned its next round of results will miss market expectations as the business continues to feel the squeeze on its commission income, while in a separate move it said it had sold Henry Dixon's Matterley fund to Miton Group.
Five alternative ways to play the UK recovery
The pace of the economic recovery in the UK has taken economists by surprise in the last year, prompting a number of upwards revisions for GDP growth.
New recruit Dixon takes over GLG UK income fund
GLG has handed its flagship UK equity income fund to ex-Matterley manager Henry Dixon after poaching him at the end of last year.
GLG launches mirror Undervalued Assets fund for new hire Dixon
GLG has launched a mirror version of Henry Dixon and his ex-Matterley colleagues' Undervalued Assets fund, after poaching the team in September.
SLI's Flockhart replaces Legget on UK Equity High Alpha
Standard Life Investments (SLI) has handed its £52m UK Equity High Alpha fund to UK equity analyst Henry Flockhart, who will replace Ed Legget as lead manager on the fund.
The Big Question: Could a Lehman-style collapse happen again?
THE BIQ QUESTION
The Big Question: Will the UK suffer a triple-dip recession?
THE BIG QUESTION
The Big Question: Is austerity working?
THE BIG QUESTION
Big Question: Should we fear a China slowdown?
As data from China shows growth is already slowing, managers assess the government's response and the implications for investors.
The Big Question: What is stopping you adding more risk?
THE BIG QUESTION
The Big Question: What is the best way to add risk back to portfolios?
As investors start to take on more risk we ask managers for their strategies in this environment.
One To Watch
IM Matterley Undervalued Assets fund delivers more than 30% to investors over three years as managers seek businesses trading below ‘build price'