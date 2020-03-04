iimia
The road less travelled
There has been a recent resurgence in demand for closed-ended funds such as investment trusts as they are ideally structured for investment away from the mainstream
Midas to offload iimia Wealth Management
Midas Capital is set to offload its iimia Wealth Management division to Jardine Lloyd Thompson for £7.25m.
Midas reports H1 loss but shows signs of recovery
Midas Capital today reports a loss for the first half of 2009 but says improving fund performance and a successful restructure of the business have put it in a good position for future growth.
Send for the specialist
Contrary to popular opinion, the investment trust sector is not shrinking, but rather booming on the back of increasing specialisation