Will 2015 be a minefield for riskier bank bonds?
Ratings agencies went hell for leather downgrading financial hybrid bonds recently. And with upcoming regulatory changes, next year could prove tricky for bank bond investors. Rathbones' Bryn Jones explains why.

Positive on Russia

In recent months, the Russian stock market has staged an impressive rally. With stocks among the cheapest in the emerging market universe, it is trading at a discount of 40% compared to its peers