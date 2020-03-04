IFRS
Will 2015 be a minefield for riskier bank bonds?
Ratings agencies went hell for leather downgrading financial hybrid bonds recently. And with upcoming regulatory changes, next year could prove tricky for bank bond investors. Rathbones' Bryn Jones explains why.
Positive on Russia
In recent months, the Russian stock market has staged an impressive rally. With stocks among the cheapest in the emerging market universe, it is trading at a discount of 40% compared to its peers
Fair-value accounting for private-equity funds
As the worlds of accounting and politics collide how can we ensure greater transparency in the private-equity industry? Are fair value standards exacerbating the credit crunch?