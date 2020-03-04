IFDS
Mohan appointed COO at Calastone
Formerly at IFDS and Allfunds
OMW promises advisers 'richer proposition' following platform tech switch
Switched from IFDS to FNZ
IFDS hires ex-Allfunds director Mohan for senior role
Mohan joins as platforms COO
Cofunds lines up Bravura to replace IFDS for tech contract
Bravura is understood to be in pole position to win the technology contract to power Cofunds, following months of negotiations, in a switch which would see it replace International Financial Data Services (IFDS).
St James's Place selects IFDS in administration deal
St James's Place has selected IFDS to administer its protection, investments, pensions and collectives business.
WAY Group acquires IFDS' £3.7bn ACD business
WAY Group has acquired International Financial Data Services (IFDS)' ACD business in a deal which has made it the second largest player in the space.
WAY Group poised to acquire IFDS' £3.7bn ACD book
WAY Group is set to acquire International Financial Data Services (IFDS)'s ACD business in a deal which will substantially enhance its presence in this area of the marketplace.
IFDS in talks to run full Cofunds platform
The technology firm behind the Cofunds platform is in talks to run a full platform service for the company, Investment Week's sister title IFAonline understands.