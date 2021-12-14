IFC

Exploring investment opportunities in the fourth industrial revolution

Technology

Exploring investment opportunities in the fourth industrial revolution

Pandemic promoted value of automation

clock 14 December 2021 • 4 min read

Industry

As the demand for female representation on public company boards grows, it is time to extend the demand to private equity

As we approach the end of another AGM season, the issue of ESG has been in the crosshairs of many shareholders.

clock 25 June 2021 • 4 min read
Emerging market green bond issuance hit $52bn in 2019 - Amundi

Emerging markets

Emerging market green bond issuance hit $52bn in 2019 - Amundi

China the largest bond issuer

clock 07 May 2020 •
Hermes, UBS and Federated launch engagement high yield funds

Bonds

Hermes, UBS and Federated launch engagement high yield funds

New product to be launched 2 October

clock 26 September 2019 •
Trustpilot