Ichiro Kosuge
Why Japanese equities will be on the up from next year
Japanese equities have been sensitive to weaker global industrial demand over the past 12 months, but we expect the earnings impact from the ongoing slowdown to bottom out by the end of this fiscal year.
Japanese equity market faces collateral damage in US-China trade war
The Japanese equity market has seen net outflows in the past 12 months, with concerns over global growth and the trade war weighing on investor sentiment in the region.