Geffen: Banks' outperformance caught me by surprise
Neptune founder Robin Geffen has blamed an underweight to financials for the recent poor performance of the £922m Neptune Income fund.
Troy's Brooke buys into 'cashflow machine' Aberdeen
Francis Brooke, manager of the £428m Troy Trojan Income fund, has initiated a position in Aberdeen Asset Management as he believes the company is transforming itself into a "cashflow machine".
Adderson snaps up distressed European banks in sell-off
Recent market sell-offs have prompted Henderson's Emily Adderson to buy distressed European banking stocks after sharp share price falls.