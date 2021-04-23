Hugh Gimber
No point predicting the future: US election in an unusual year
Planning, not fortune-telling, key to withstanding impact of result
Recovery 'at risk of losing steam' as UK PMI falls to four-month low
Covid-19 restrictions hit business activity
Income hunting: If life was tough before, it is even tougher now
How not confuse cyclical issues with structural ones
In rude health? The week in five charts
How have the major markets performed?
Into the void: Recession will be 'deepest peak-to-trough decline in recent memory', experts warn
US labour market key to recovery following Covid-19 impact
Five slides for a market correction
The end of the US bull run
What would it take for European stocks to outperform the US?
The headwinds and tailwinds to look out for in 2020