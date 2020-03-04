hires

Sanlam UK hires new portfolio manager

People moves

Sanlam UK hires new portfolio manager

Lydia MacDonald brings 35 years of experience to the team

clock 04 March 2020 •
Trio of new hires for Quilter Cheviot

Industry

Trio of new hires for Quilter Cheviot

Latest three join from Brooks Macdonald

clock 05 June 2019 •
BMO GAM adds three hires to responsible investment team

Investment

BMO GAM adds three hires to responsible investment team

Roth, Fitzpatrick and Ip to join team

clock 14 March 2019 •
Trustpilot