Higher rate taxpayers
Scottish Mortgage's Anderson: Google should pay more tax
Owns £120m of shares in parent company Alphabet
JPM paid top UK staff average £2m in 2012
J.P.Morgan Chase & Co has revealed it paid more than 100 of its top staff in the UK an average of £2m each in 2012.
Obama and Romney clash over economy
US President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney locked horns over the economy last night in their first televised presidential debate.
Millions more workers on 'modest' salaries hit with 40% tax
Up to five million workers will pay the higher rate of income tax following changes in the Budget, analysis from the Institute of Fiscal Studies has found.
Buffett: The government has coddled me for too long
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has said the US government should immediately raise taxes on high earners to aid the economic recovery.
Hendry says hedge fund industry could shrink by 80%
Eight in every 10 hedge funds could fold over the coming decade, according to star hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry.