Food price inflation drops to 15 month low

UK

Fifth consecutive monthly slowdown

clock 31 October 2023 • 1 min read
Food prices fall for first time in two years

Cost of Living

Up 9.9% year-on-year

clock 03 October 2023 • 1 min read
UK retail sales up by 4.1% in August

UK

British Retail Consortium

clock 05 September 2023 • 3 min read
Summer rain dampens retail demand

UK

Below three-month average

clock 08 August 2023 • 2 min read
Shop price inflation falls to lowest level of 2023

UK

First monthly fall

clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
Food price inflation eases for second month in a row

Economics

Decelerated to 14.6% in June

clock 27 June 2023 • 2 min read
UK food inflation reaches record high but has room to grow

UK

British Retail Consortium

clock 28 March 2023 • 1 min read
UK food inflation hits 13.3% in December

Economics

British Retail Consortium

clock 04 January 2023 • 1 min read
Food inflation hits fresh high of 12.4% in November

UK

Overall shop price inflation rose to 7.4%

clock 30 November 2022 • 1 min read
