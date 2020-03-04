Hector Sants
Hector Sants appointed Julius Baer chairman
Sir Hector Sants, former head of the Financial Services Authority (FSA), has been appointed new chairman of Julius Baer.
Sants will not return to Barclays after sick leave
Barclays' head of compliance Sir Hector Sants will not be returning to the banking group after taking three months' leave in October due to stress.
Barclays' Sants takes temporary leave of absence due to stress
Barclays head of compliance Hector Sants is taking a leave of absence due to a diagnosis of stress and exhaustion.
Sants to join British Bankers' Association board - reports
Former Financial Services Authority CEO Sir Hector Sants is to join the board of the British Bankers' Association (BBA) lobbying group, according to reports.
MPs: Sants knighthood reveals 'disease' in honours system
A pair of MPs have criticised the decision to award a knighthood to Hector Sants, the former chief executive of the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
Ex-FSA chief Sants knighted in New Year honours list
Former FSA chief executive Hector Sants has been awarded a knighthood in today's New Year honours list.
MPs plan to quiz Sants on Barclays role
Senior MPs want to call Hector Sants, the former chief executive of the FSA, before the banking standards commission to explain how he will overhaul Barclays' troubled culture.
Sants warns City's status under threat
Hector Sants has warned London's position as a global financial centre is under threat because the UK's financial sector is not rethinking its business models quickly enough to keep pace with political upheaval and regulatory change.
Sants and King named among Europe's most influential
Hector Sants, the current chief executive of the Financial Services Authority (FSA), and Bank of England governor Mervyn King have been named among the most influential people in the European capital markets.
Sants: RDR not panacea but worth exit of a third of IFAs
The RDR is not a 'panacea' for the investment market's problem but it is worth a third of IFAs leaving the industry, FSA chief executive Hector Sants has told ministers.
FSA break-up by 2012 hits RDR transition; Sants to stay on
The new Government has announced plans for a total shake-up of financial services regulation to conclude in 2012, which is also the deadline for IFAs to meet RDR requirements.
Brown confirms 6 May General Election date
Gordon Brown has confirmed the General Election will be held on 6 May, with the state of the economy and the future of financial services regulation to be the key manifesto targets.
Hector Sants to step down as FSA chief
FSA chief executive Hector Sants will step down in the summer after three years in the role.