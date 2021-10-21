heather hopkins

NextWealth: ESG badged funds lead over full ESG integration

ESG

NextWealth: ESG badged funds lead over full ESG integration

Only a fifth of advisers plan full ESG integration

clock 21 October 2021 • 1 min read
Big-name discretionary managers struggling to gain market share among advisers

Wealth Management

Big-name discretionary managers struggling to gain market share among advisers

80% advisers use MPS

clock 14 October 2021 • 1 min read
DFM assets keep rising in Q1 amid a shift to active

Wealth managers

DFM assets keep rising in Q1 amid a shift to active

Q4 2020 saw 11% rise in assets

clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read
Majority of advisers prefer branded ESG funds ahead of integrated solutions for clients

ESG

Majority of advisers prefer branded ESG funds ahead of integrated solutions for clients

Preview of NextWealth ESG Tracker Study findings

clock 12 April 2021 •
Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Heather Hopkins of NextWealth

Industry

Women In Investment: Face-to-face with Heather Hopkins of NextWealth

Women in Investment interview series

clock 20 November 2018 •
Trustpilot