Harriett Baldwin

Treasury Committee meets with US regulators ahead of UK watchdog scrutiny

UK

Treasury Committee meets with US regulators ahead of UK watchdog scrutiny

IMF, NYSE and SEC

clock 31 October 2023 • 1 min read
Treasury confirms extension to VCT and EIS sunset clause

UK

Treasury confirms extension to VCT and EIS sunset clause

Dates to be confirmed

clock 20 October 2023 • 4 min read
Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: 'We are much nearer the top' of the hiking cycle

Economics

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: 'We are much nearer the top' of the hiking cycle

Rate transition still pending

clock 07 September 2023 • 2 min read
MPs call for Treasury to set out clear plans on EIS and VCT extension

VCTs/EIS

MPs call for Treasury to set out clear plans on EIS and VCT extension

Uncertainty is ‘a risk to investment’

clock 24 July 2023 • 3 min read
Treasury Committee launches inquiry into sexism in financial services

Diversity

Treasury Committee launches inquiry into sexism in financial services

Barriers faced by women in the sector

clock 14 July 2023 • 2 min read
Bev Shah: Boutiques cannot afford to wait to become super tankers before addressing culture

Industry

Bev Shah: Boutiques cannot afford to wait to become super tankers before addressing culture

No excuse for poor governance

clock 13 July 2023 • 4 min read
FCA calls on UK banks to improve savings rates

UK

FCA calls on UK banks to improve savings rates

‘Fair and competitive saving rates’

clock 07 July 2023 • 2 min read
Andrew Bailey: 'We are not desiring a recession but we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down'

UK

Andrew Bailey: 'We are not desiring a recession but we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down'

Reacting to interest rate rise

clock 22 June 2023 • 2 min read
Treasury Committee criticises disbanding of Office for Tax Simplification

UK

Treasury Committee criticises disbanding of Office for Tax Simplification

Two amendments filed

clock 16 June 2023 • 1 min read
Treasury Committee calls for regulation of crypto as gambling

Alternatives

Treasury Committee calls for regulation of crypto as gambling

Warns of 'significant risks'

clock 17 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Nomura AM poaches bond manager from Neuberger Berman

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot