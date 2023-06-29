Harriet Baldwin

BoE chief economist Pill defends inflation forecast record

UK

BoE chief economist Pill defends inflation forecast record

Writing to Treasury Select Committee

clock 29 June 2023 • 2 min read
Treasury Committee questions FCA oversight of Crispin Odey and Odey AM

Companies

Treasury Committee questions FCA oversight of Crispin Odey and Odey AM

Open letter to Nikhil Rathi

clock 14 June 2023 • 2 min read
Treasury Committee calls for rationale behind Office of Tax Simplification closure

Regulation

Treasury Committee calls for rationale behind Office of Tax Simplification closure

Tax simplification

clock 13 March 2023 • 1 min read
Andrew Bailey: BoE did not trade Solvency II for the removal of call in powers

UK

Andrew Bailey: BoE did not trade Solvency II for the removal of call in powers

‘Hangover’ of Mini Budget damage

clock 17 January 2023 • 4 min read
FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

Regulation

FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

Follows accountability hearing

clock 11 January 2023 • 2 min read
TSC accuses IMF of avoiding public scrutiny over Mini Budget inquiry

UK

TSC accuses IMF of avoiding public scrutiny over Mini Budget inquiry

Harriett Baldwin calls for change in policy

clock 11 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot