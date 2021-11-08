Hans Stoter

AXA IM global head: Concept of fiduciary duty needs to evolve

Calls for COP26 outcomes

clock 08 November 2021 • 3 min read
AXA IM promotes Mark Hargraves as it phases out Framlington name

Newly created role will combine Framlington and Rosenberg divisions

clock 07 October 2021 • 1 min read
AXA IM names new global head of fixed income

Marion Le Morhedec will lead global FI business

clock 22 June 2021 • 1 min read
AXA IM promotes Chris Iggo in core investments leadership team

Series of appointments announced

clock 08 October 2019 •
