H1 2023

Scottish Mortgage private asset valuations slide as unquoted exposure hits 31%

Investment Trusts

Scottish Mortgage private asset valuations slide as unquoted exposure hits 31%

NAV down 2.7%

clock 06 November 2023 • 2 min read
Merchants trust lags UK market as growth style outperforms value in 'difficult' H1

Investment Trusts

Merchants trust lags UK market as growth style outperforms value in 'difficult' H1

Strong long-term track record

clock 26 September 2023 • 2 min read
Schroders Capital Global Innovation positions portfolio for buybacks as NAV slumps 13%

Investment Trusts

Schroders Capital Global Innovation positions portfolio for buybacks as NAV slumps 13%

Discount widens to 51.3%

clock 26 September 2023 • 2 min read
Bank of America reiterates M&G 'Buy' rating following 'impressive' H1 flows

Companies

Bank of America reiterates M&G 'Buy' rating following 'impressive' H1 flows

'On the right track'

clock 25 September 2023 • 2 min read
Third Point Investors extends buyback programme as underperformance persists

Investment Trusts

Third Point Investors extends buyback programme as underperformance persists

Discount widens to over 18%

clock 22 September 2023 • 3 min read
M&G profits jump by 30% despite assets falling as institutional outflows grow

Companies

M&G profits jump by 30% despite assets falling as institutional outflows grow

Net client inflows of £700m

clock 20 September 2023 • 2 min read
Aviva Investors profits sink by over 60% on lower revenues as AUM drops

Companies

Aviva Investors profits sink by over 60% on lower revenues as AUM drops

External net inflows of £190m

clock 16 August 2023 • 2 min read
Quilter shares surge 13% on profits jump despite weaker inflows

Companies

Quilter shares surge 13% on profits jump despite weaker inflows

Inflows slump by 56%

clock 08 August 2023 • 2 min read
Bank of America upgrades St James's Place to 'Buy' after share plunge

Companies

Bank of America upgrades St James's Place to 'Buy' after share plunge

Attractive entry point for 'quality' franchise

clock 07 August 2023 • 2 min read
F&C's Paul Niven shakes up portfolio ahead of 'uncertain' H2

Investment Trusts

F&C's Paul Niven shakes up portfolio ahead of 'uncertain' H2

Discount widens to nearly 10%

clock 03 August 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Fidelity shutters Eugene Philalithis' Diversified Growth fund

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot