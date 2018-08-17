H1 2018 review

Lloyds, BP, Glaxo: Which were the top ten most bought companies in H1 2018?

Markets

Bias towards income payers

clock 17 August 2018 •
What were the best and worst performing funds of H1 2018?

Funds

Reviewing performance over the past six months

clock 04 July 2018 •
Regulation round-up H1 2018: PRIIPs, MiFID II and Brexit uncertainty

Regulation

MiFID II and GDPR making headlines

clock 03 July 2018 •
Mobius, Berens & Frikkee: The biggest people moves in H1 2018

People moves

Revisiting the top manager departures and arrivals

clock 02 July 2018 •
