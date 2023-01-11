Guy Barnard

Janus Henderson launches OEIC version of Global Property Equity fund

Funds

Janus Henderson launches OEIC version of Global Property Equity fund

50 to 60 holdings globally

clock 11 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Economic secretary commits to even playing field for investment trusts

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

11 January 2023 • 3 min read
03

FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

BofA downgrades UK asset managers over recession risks and weak flows

10 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Terry Smith defends 'tech' holdings and claims underperformance was 'inevitable'

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot