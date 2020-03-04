Guernsey
Woodford ACD Link: We acted in investors' best interests
Group dismisses claims it failed in its role over Woodford fund
2019: An appalling year for Woodford
12 months to forget for former star manager
Investors blocked from seeing full list of investments in Woodford funds
Follows suspension of Equity Income
Lansdown-backed Ravenscroft acquires RLAM CI
Purchased for undisclosed sum
Lansdown-backed Ravenscroft takes 25% stake in tech firm
'Opportunities to refer each other'
Stephen Lansdown: My plans to expand Ravenscroft's 'island discipline' into the UK and beyond
Filling a gap in 'middle tier' of asset managers.
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Week Fund Services Awards 2017
Investment Week is delighted to honour the winners of our Fund Services Awards in categories including Best Compliance & Regulatory Solution and Best Fund Administration Team.
Revealed: Finalists for Investment Week Fund Services Awards 2017
Awards ceremony on 3 October
Enter now for IW's Channel Islands Excellence Awards 2016
Deadline for submissions 8 June
The key factors driving four managers' global strategies
Delegates at Investment Week's Channel Islands Summit last month heard from a number of fund managers discussing their current portfolio positioning.
JPMAM targets Channel Islands for investment trust expansion
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) is eyeing the Channel Islands market to support the next growth stage of its 23-strong investment trust range.
Channel Islands Stock Exchange fined £190,000 over Arch cru
The Channel Islands Stock Exchange has been fined £190,000 for its role in the failure of the Arch cru funds.
Sarasin & Partners redomiciles Guernsey range to Dublin
Sarasin & Partners has re-domiciled its $1bn Guernsey unit trust range to Dublin to make use of wider investment powers under UCITS IV.
FCP Sanctuary fund targets 7% payout from infrastructure
Alternative investment boutique Future Capital Partners is to launch a Guernsey-listed income fund aiming to pay 7% from a portfolio of government-backed infrastructure projects.
Why a fund's domicile matters
FUND DOMICILES
Collins Stewart acquires offshore discretionary manager
Collins Stewart has acquired Guernsey and Geneva-based discretionary investment manager Corazon Capital Group.
Mansion launches Student Accommodation fund
The Mansion Group has launched a specialist Guernsey-based Student Accommodation fund.