Guenther Hollfelder

Polar Capital launches two funds for new sustainable thematic equity team

ESG

Polar Capital launches two funds for new sustainable thematic equity team

Smart Energy fund and Smart Mobility fund

clock 18 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Battery storage trust eyes IPO as it strikes deal with Tesla

11 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

Gresham House Strategic trust appoints Harwood Capital and proposes name change

11 October 2021 • 4 min read
05

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 