Greencoat Renewables

Schroders to acquire 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital

Industry

Schroders to acquire 75% shareholding in Greencoat Capital

Subject to regulatory approval

clock 21 December 2021 • 2 min read
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2018

Investment

Revealed: Winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2018

Investment Week is delighted to unveil the winners for the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2018.

clock 15 November 2018 •
Trustpilot