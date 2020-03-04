Graham French
The three sectors powering £3bn M&G Global Basics
Randeep Somel, approaching his one-year anniversary as lead manager on the M&G Global Basics fund, has been busy revamping the portfolio with new stock and sector allocations.
Global Basics returns to 'horrorshow' miners as Somel takes charge
Randeep Somel, the new manager of M&G's Global Basics, has revealed the fund is making new investments in miners again as he looks to position the portfolio for a new era.
M&G's Somel maps out new direction for Global Basics
M&G's Randeep Somel is looking to steer the £4.2bn Global Basics fund into new territory when he takes over from Graham French, buying technology, pharmaceuticals, and financials in a first for the portfolio.
M&G's French: Last year I felt like hiding under my duvet
M&G's Graham French has told investors last year was one of the toughest periods of his career as his fund underperformed amid a torrid time for commodities.
Recovery plays? Five out of favour funds tipped for turnarounds
Every fund experiences periods of underperformance from time to time, but which out of favour fund managers could be about to turn things around?
M&G's French cuts commodities as 2012 returns disappoint
M&G's Graham French has been selling down his exposure to commodities after falling prices and a ‘poorly managed' sector hit the performance of his Global Basics fund last year.
M&G appoints co-manager for French on Managed Growth
M&G has promoted Randeep Somel to become co-manager of the £1.2bn Managed Growth fund, working alongside existing manager Graham French.