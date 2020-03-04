graham duce
Aberdeen rebrands alternative investment arm
Aberdeen Asset Management has renamed its £24bn alternative investment offering, which includes its multi-manager range, to better reflect strategies within the business.
Aberdeen multi-managers slash cash weightings
Aberdeen's multi-managers have cut cash weightings in their portfolios by as much as two-thirds in anticipation of an improved economic environment.
Aberdeen multi-managers cut US to boost Europe and Asia
Aberdeen's multi-manager team has boosted exposure to Europe and Asia across its equity portfolios in the past few weeks after reducing its US allocation.
Time to diversify away from UK equity market and clutch global opps
In what has been an extraordinary year for global equity markets, sterling investors have profited most from staying at home.
Credit Suisse outlines MAG line-up
Group receives approval to convert Incubator fund and will move it into Balanced Managed sector