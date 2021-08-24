ADVERTISEMENT

GPF

GPF cuts physically backed gold ETC fees to record low

ETFs

GPF cuts physically backed gold ETC fees to record low

0.12% TER

clock 24 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Organisations rush to join PRI with 270% increase in signatories

20 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

JP Morgan American trust ditches stocks on ESG concerns

24 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Spot the Dog: HBOS dethrones persistent underperformer Invesco

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
04

Gresham House forest fund exceeds £100m close target

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

25 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 