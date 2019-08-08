GOSH

Investment Week Great British Pub Quiz raises more than £9k for CASCAID

Investment Week Great British Pub Quiz raises more than £9k for CASCAID

Raising money for GOSH

clock 08 August 2019 •
Square Mile's Farquhar raises over £10k for GOSH with 21-mile swim

Square Mile's Farquhar raises over £10k for GOSH with 21-mile swim

Part of CASCAID’s 2018/2019 appeal

clock 06 August 2019 •
BMO GAM gears up for Around the World challenge for CASCAID

BMO GAM gears up for Around the World challenge for CASCAID

Follows 2017 Reliant Robin challenge

clock 12 June 2019 •
Aviva Investors plans Mount Toubkal climb for CASCAID

Aviva Investors plans Mount Toubkal climb for CASCAID

Intrepid team to scale Atlas Mountains for charity

clock 07 May 2019 •
CASCAID raises over £500k in two months; Calls for participants for 5k fun run in October

CASCAID raises over £500k in two months; Calls for participants for 5k fun run in October

Number of challenges already completed

clock 04 September 2018 •
Gallery: The Great British Pub Quiz in aid of CASCAID

Gallery: The Great British Pub Quiz in aid of CASCAID

Highlights from this year's event

clock 27 July 2018 •
Investment Week raises over £12k for CASCAID at Great British Pub Quiz

Investment Week raises over £12k for CASCAID at Great British Pub Quiz

Raising money for GOSH

clock 25 July 2018 •
CASCAID surpasses £300k fundraising; Call for volunteers for upcoming challenges

CASCAID surpasses £300k fundraising; Call for volunteers for upcoming challenges

24-hour ping-pong with Legg Mason

clock 12 July 2018 •
