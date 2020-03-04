Gordon Brown

Brown's exit: What the papers say
Gordon Brown yesterday announced his resignation as Prime Minister - but he will not be stepping down for at least five months. "Extraordinary" says the Times, "Sordid" says the Telegraph...

Brown confident global bank tax deal "close" - papers

Gordon Brown believes the large economies are close to agreeing a global tax on banks which would cost the financial sector billions of pounds a year - but he played down expectations of a final deal at the next G20 meeting in June.

Gosling's Grouse - Hey! Teacher!

Of course, last week's Queen's Speech was an electioneering one and you cannot blame old Gordon for having a go. It is always better to get HRH to deliver your ideas in person when you have such dodgy handwriting and spelling!

