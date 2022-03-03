GlobalBlock

Crypto overtakes gold as 'safe haven asset' amid Ukraine crisis

Alternatives

Crypto overtakes gold as 'safe haven asset' amid Ukraine crisis

Digital currencies have rocketed in value over the last week, with bitcoin having increased in value by more than 13% following sanctions on Russia, a nosedive in the rouble and increased geopolitical uncertainty.

clock 03 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot