Global Equity fund
Coronavirus fears drive £1.6bn of equity fund outflows in one week
Global equity funds saw worst week on record
Canada Life Investments hires portfolio manager for UK Equity Income fund
Effective from 1 July
Managers To Watch: Hermes' Dudley on why the industry needs to keep innovating
A challenging but fun industry
BNY Mellon IM unveils Global Leaders fund
Concentrated portfolio of 25-30 stocks
Waverton restructures equity exposure on model portfolios
Led to reduction in fees
Geffen: 'We may look back on 2016 as year investors should have bought EMs'
Started to add exposure to EMs
JPMAM's global equity manager Kirkman to take leave of absence
Passing fund responsibilities to Witherow and Woodhouse
Davy AM appoints ex-Fidelity distribution head
Also hires former Schroders quant manager
Concentration fears as UK weightings in global income funds hit three-year high
Investors are being urged to carry out extra due diligence on global equity income funds on fears of 'disproportionately rising stock risk', as the sector's average exposure to UK-listed names reaches a three-year high.
M&G's Bailey steps down from Global Dividend fund for governance role
Replaced by Weavers
Morgan Stanley IM re-opens Global Brands fund
Capacity available after three years
US giant to open $60bn strategy to UK & European investors
One of the world's largest active equity managers, Capital Group, is to bring a flagship strategy to Europe with the planned launch later this year of an unconstrained global equity fund.
Lazard's Cliquet and team to run Global Franchise fund
Lazard Asset Management is set to build on the success of its Global Listed Infrastructure Equity fund through the launch of a concentrated global equity portfolio.
Train adds first new holding in three years
Nick Train and Michael Lindsell have added the first new stock to their global or UK portfolios since 2012 after buying in to PepsiCo.
Investec adds Global Dividend offering to equity income push
Investec Asset Management has launched a Global Dividend fund run by Jonathan Parker and its 4Factor equity team as it continues to bulk up its income offering.
Train: Six years into the rally, I am still exceptionally bullish
Lindsell Train co-founder Nick Train has said his runaway performance is not preventing him from maintaining an "exceptionally bullish" stance on global and UK equities.
EFGAM launches high conviction global equity fund
EFG Asset Management has launched a New Capital Global Equity Conviction fund for head of equity research Robin Milway.
Henderson's Hillenbrand targets EM push after Gartmore blip
Henderson's Simon Hillenbrand has said the group is looking to emerging markets and global equity income as key areas of focus for its five-year growth strategy.
Ex-F&C man to run global equity fund as African group enters UK
Pan-Africa fund house African Alliance is to launch a concentrated global equity fund into the UK, run by F&C's former European equities manager Peter Jarvis.
Dalton SP cuts AMC on Melchior Global Equity fund
Dalton Strategic Partnership has cut the annual management fee on its Melchior Global Equity fund in a bid to offer retail investors alpha for the cost of a passive fund.
UK Equity Income sector suffers £300m outflow after Woodford news
The IMA UK Equity Income sector saw net retail outflows of £298m in October, according to data released by the IMA today, making it the worst selling sector on the month.
Gosling's Grouse: New developments in the fund pricing shakeout
Price transparency has become a ‘buzzword' in the industry, particularly in the RDR world in which we all operate.
SVM's Veitch reveals the stocks powering his global equity fund
SVM's World Equity fund, run by Neil Veitch, has benefited from a pickup in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity this year, with a number of takeover targets giving his fund a lift.
Garrett-Cox: Industry is littered with orphan funds
Katherine Garrett-Cox, chief executive of Alliance Trust, has said fund management groups should focus on areas of strength as opposed to running extensive fund ranges which struggle to gain traction.