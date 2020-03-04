Global Energy
Gallery: What were the best and worst performing funds of 2017?
China funds did well
Investec commodities manager Whall to retire
Analyst promoted
Investec's Nelson to replace George as head of commodities
Investec Asset Management's Bradley George is leaving his role as head of commodities and resources to take up a senior position with the group in the US.
Boutique Focus: How is Guinness AM preparing for the future?
BOUTIQUE FOCUS
Barings launches mining fund for Burstow
Former BlackRock analyst Burstow to run new Global Mining offering for Barings, with mandate to invest in mining equities across cap scale.