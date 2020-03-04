Gilt fund
AllianzGI launches index-linked gilt strategy for Riddell
Launched with internal seed money
Gilt yields slide towards record lows
Yields on UK debt were heading towards record lows in morning trading as worries over election results in Europe and news Spain may be forced to prop up its banking system spooked investors.
Gilt yields near two-month high on eurozone optimism
Ten-year gilt yields have approached a two month high as signs eurozone leaders are closer to resolving the crisis cooled demand for the relative safety of Britain's government debt.
How are gilt managers adapting to tougher asset class conditions?
Recent events in the US have caused another headlong surge into UK gilts for their supposed safe haven status, driving yields down to fresh lows.