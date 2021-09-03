ADVERTISEMENT

Giles King

Mayfair Capital appoints head of ESG for UK

ESG

Mayfair Capital appoints head of ESG for UK

Christi Vosloo joins

clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Responsible Housing REIT announces intention to float

31 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Unlocking opportunities in Sustainable Cities

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
04

Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

31 August 2021 • 4 min read
05

Blackfinch Renewable European Income Trust targets £300m IPO

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 