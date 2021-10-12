GIB AM Sustainable World

GIB Asset Management launches sustainable world fund for Neil Brown

ESG

GIB Asset Management launches sustainable world fund for Neil Brown

Classified as Article 9 under SFDR

clock 12 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA proposes salary overhaul and end to discretionary bonuses

08 October 2021 • 2 min read
02

Former Quilter directors to launch wealth management firm

05 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Blackfinch Renewable European Income is latest trust to defer IPO

06 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

No second fund on the horizon for Blue Whale but a trust could happen

05 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

11 October 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 