Gerry Fowler

'It was not terrible, but it was not great': ASI's Fowler and Bint on why the future looks bright for GARS

Absolute Return

'It was not terrible, but it was not great': ASI's Fowler and Bint on why the future looks bright for GARS

Poor performance led to exodus

clock 06 September 2021 • 6 min read
Absolute return a "potential minefield" for investors - AJ Bell

Funds

Absolute return a "potential minefield" for investors - AJ Bell

"A massive spread in returns (and losses)"

clock 14 April 2020 •
The CFA Institute on ethics, fees and gender diversity

UK

The CFA Institute on ethics, fees and gender diversity

Industry reputation has spiralled into decline

clock 03 May 2018 •
Trustpilot