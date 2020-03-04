general insurance
AXA to sell off €1.8bn tobacco sector stake
Changing role of health insurers
Asia: Will markets see a rally again soon?
If the recent sell-off can be attributed to any single factor, it has been events in China - and particularly its currency.
RSA Group falls 20% after Zurich U-turn
Zurich no longer plans bid for firm
FCA senior bonuses to be cancelled after insurance investigation
Members of the executive committee at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stand to lose their bonuses over the blunder that caused a collapse in prices of large insurance companies, according to reports.
Aviva and Friends Life plan £5.6bn merger deal
Aviva has confirmed it is aiming to buy rival insurer Friends Life in a deal worth £5.6bn.
Artemis' Frost & Littlewood snap up insurers after sell-off
Artemis fund managers Adrian Frost and William Littlewood have upped their positions in UK life insurers after shares were hit hard by the Budget and the disclosure of an FCA probe into the sector.
Whittaker backs insurers and high street names for 2013
Querns' Stephen Whittaker is backing consumer and financial stocks to outperform in 2013, following an overhaul of his income portfolio last year and the departure of co-manager Phil Roantree.
Direct Line makes largest London IPO of year priced at 175p
The insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland begins trading today in the largest London listing of 2012.
UPDATE: ABI expects riot costs will hit £100m
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) today said it anticipates the cost of nationwide riots to insurers will reach £100m.
Fidelity 'to vote no' to Pru chairman's re-election
Fidelity is understood to be among a number of leading fund managers and investors who will vote against Prudential chairman Harvey McGrath's re-election.
Pru under FSA investigation for failed AIA bid
The FSA is investigating Prudential and its investment bank advisers Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and HSBC over the insurer's $35bn aborted bid for AIA, according to reports.
Woodford set to profit as Omega receives bid approach
Omega Insurance, a Lloyds of London insurer in which Invesco Perpetual's Neil Woodford is the largest shareholder, has received a takeover approach from rival Canopus.
McCarron convinced defensive stance will pay
Even a slip to fourth quartile has not persuaded Fidelity manager back towards highly leveraged cyclical stocks