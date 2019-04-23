gender pay gap report

Data flaws could mean 15% of gender pay gap reports are 'incorrect'

UK

Data flaws could mean 15% of gender pay gap reports are 'incorrect'

572 companies made mistakes

clock 23 April 2019 •
The RSS: UK's gender pay gap system is 'flawed'

Industry

The RSS: UK's gender pay gap system is 'flawed'

Firm suggests ten ways to improve data quality

clock 12 April 2019 •
AXA IM commits to 'meaningful change' as gender pay gap remains unchanged

Investment

AXA IM commits to 'meaningful change' as gender pay gap remains unchanged

Taking action

clock 27 February 2019 •
Trustpilot