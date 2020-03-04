GEM focus
How to play the GEM winners and avoid the losers
How to play the winners and avoid the losers
Why EM companies will continue to pay consistent dividends
Projit Chatterjee, manager of the UBS Emerging Markets Equity Income fund, talks to Joanna Faith about how he has positioned his portfolio since launch last year and his outlook for key emerging market regions.
GEM Focus: Eastern Europe
Plamen Monovski from Renaissance Asset Managers discusses Eastern Europe.
GEM Focus: Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines
Liz Evans from Cavendish Asset Management discusses Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.
GEM Focus: Russia
Plamen Monovski from Renaissance Asset Managers discusses Russia.
GEM Focus: Latin America
Omar Negyal, senior fund manager from HSBC, discusses Latin America.
GEM Focus: EM asset management
Conrad A. Saldanha, managing director from Neuberger Berman discusses emerging market asset management.
GEM Focus: EM fixed income and debt
Michel Aubenas from BNP Paribas discusses emerging market fixed income and debt.
HSBC backing Brazilian financials and housebuilders ahead of drop in rates
HSBC and Cavendish highlight opportunities in Brazil and Far East at Investment Week's Global Emerging Markets focus in London.
Cavendish sticks with TIPs despite lull in performance
Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines (TIPs)have struggled recently but remain a solid investment case, Liz Evans at Cavendish has said.