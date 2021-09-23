GAM Star (Lux) Convertible Alpha

GAM to close five funds leaving 16 jobs at risk

Funds

GAM to close five funds leaving 16 jobs at risk

Closing funds represent €258m in assets

clock 23 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
02

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
04

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

20 September 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot

 