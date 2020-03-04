FX
T. Bailey's Askew: Investors 'too blasé' about non-sterling exposure
Manager increases funds' sterling weighting
FX market volatility: What will happen in 2020?
2019 was marked by US dollar appreciation
From Brexit to Turkey and beyond: The top macro tips for 2020
Which areas should investors pay attention to?
Neuberger Berman launches Macro Opportunities FX fund
Led by Ugo Lancioni
Investors must 'rethink safe havens' - JPMAM
New report on Long Term Capital Market Assumptions
Managers warned unhedged global bonds could see 'huge losses' if sterling rebounds
Pound hovering over $1.23 region amid Brexit fears
Relying on emerged economies for growth
Headwinds in the most unexpected places
Greenback, sterling, yen: What should currency investors look out for this summer?
Taking stock of the world's currencies
Fixed income investing in a changing market
Rethink of asset allocation decisions needed
SDL UK Buffettology tops performance charts in April as small caps soar
11% return for the month
What should investors consider when currency hedging?
Growing cost for European investors
Investec AM recruits SLI's EMD manager for multi-asset team
Will help to build Investec's absolute return strategy
Looking past the 'Brexit bore-fest' in 2018
UK in a bull market
LGIM's Launder: Why we have broadened our 'technology' definition
Choices in sector have narrowed
BlackRock's Pachatouridi: Is the market underestimating the pace of Fed rate hikes?
Financial conditions are looser today than at the start of the year
UK dividend growth strong in Q2 despite sterling slump
UK dividend growth rose 6.1% in underlying terms
BNP Paribas settles a further $246m fine over FX misconduct
For activities in FX market between 2007 and 2013
Investors hedge FX as currency drives returns
Becoming more bullish on sterling
HSBC head of currency trading to face charges in forex scandal
Part of three-year investigation
Are investors looking at another 'Goldilocks' scenario with EM debt?
EM duration offering attractive risk/returns
Barings hires fixed income and currency research director
Joins from Royal Bank of Scotland
Wealth managers consider removing sterling hedges
Yen and euro stronger