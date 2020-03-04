Fundscape Pridham Report
OMGI tops Q3 Pridham Report with almost £1bn in net retail sales
Rathbones joins the top ten
Pridham Report: Asset managers suffer highest ever outflows in Q2
Fundsmith retains top spot
Platform pension flows outstrip ISAs fourfold in Q1
Latest data from Fundscape Platform Report
Pridham report reveals worst first quarter for over 20 years
China and Brexit spook investors
Pridham Report: Which groups topped the retail sales chart in 2015?
Net sales down 19%
Woodford weathers volatile summer to top Pridham Report in Q3
Sees £930m net retail sales
Hargreaves joins top five best-selling fund groups after Q1 surge
Hargreaves Lansdown entered the top five groups by net retail sales in the first quarter following a spate of multi-manager launches, according to the latest Pridham report.
How will pension freedoms be judged?
A look back at investment trends over the past 30 years highlights a number of key events which significantly affected investors' behaviour.
UK funds industry will see growth 'skyrocket', report predicts
The UK funds industry will see growth ‘skyrocket' in the coming years, but the balance of power in the industry could shift to smaller players, a new report has predicted.
BlackRock tops 2014 fund sales chart as discretionaries turn to passives
BlackRock pipped Woodford Investment Management to be the top-selling fund group of 2014, in large part due to the popularity of its index funds, according to the latest Pridham Report.
Woodford tops Pridham Report sales chart in Q3
Woodford Investment Management topped the sales chart in the third quarter, despite subdued inflows into funds across the board, according to the latest Pridham Report.
Schroders sales get Q4 lift as equities return to favour
Schroders edged back into the top ten asset managers by fund sales in Q4 as investors showed renewed interest equities, the latest Pridham Report has revealed.
Chatfeild-Roberts helps Threadneedle sales hit record in Q3
Threadneedle topped the UK net retail sales chart in Q3 2012 as investors - including John Chatfeild-Roberts' Jupiter Merlin multi-manager team - moved back into Europe, according to the latest Pridham Report.
Bond funds in demand as M&G dominates Q2 net retail sales
The popularity of M&G's fixed income offerings has seen it continue to dominate UK fund sales rankings in the second quarter of 2012, according to Fundscape's latest Pridham Report.
M&G topples Invesco Perpetual as AUM surges in Q1
M&G became the UK's largest asset manager by AUM in the first quarter of the year, knocking rival Invesco Perpetual off the top spot, according to the latest Pridham report, published by Fundscape.
Revealed: The best-selling fund groups of 2011
M&G tops both retail sales lists as investors seek out bond funds, while BlackRock's active and passive vehicles also prove popular.