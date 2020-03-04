Fundscape Pridham Report

M&G topples Invesco Perpetual as AUM surges in Q1
M&G topples Invesco Perpetual as AUM surges in Q1

M&G became the UK's largest asset manager by AUM in the first quarter of the year, knocking rival Invesco Perpetual off the top spot, according to the latest Pridham report, published by Fundscape.

  • UK