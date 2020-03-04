Funds To Watch 2016
Part II: What is your investment strategy for an uncertain and post-Brexit 2016?
Global uncertainty since Brexit
Artemis' Frost: I have learnt more in the past 7-8 years than I did in the first 20 years of my career
Manager of £6.2bn Artemis Income fund
Gallery: Highlights from Day Two of June Funds To Watch 2016
Wealth manager conference
Gallery: Highlights from Day One of June Funds To Watch 2016
Wealth manager delegates joined fund managers and keynote speakers for Investment Week's June Funds To Watch event at Claridge's in London.