Funds of Hedge Funds
The ten biggest hedge fund trends for 2016
Agecroft outlines things to expect in the coming year
GLG performance bolsters Man but AHL problems continue
Alternative investment boutique Man Group has seen net inflows of $700m in Q3 as positive performance from GLG offset problems with its flagship strategy.
Thames River moves to close Kinsey-Quick's hedge fund
Thames River is set to close Ken Kinsey-Quick's £54m Multi Hedge fund, returning the cash to shareholders next month.
Court of Appeal verdict hands 'significant saving' to F&C
F&C has made a "very significant saving" after the Court of Appeal reduced the amount the group has to pay to two hedge fund managers following a 2011 High Court case.
Aberdeen rebrands alternative investment arm
Aberdeen Asset Management has renamed its £24bn alternative investment offering, which includes its multi-manager range, to better reflect strategies within the business.
Special Report: Your guide to hedge funds
SPECIAL REPORT
F&C loses FoHF High Court case
F&C may be forced to make a multi-million pound payout after it lost a case against two founding partners of its fund of hedge funds business.
Dexion rejuvenates FOHF IT
Dexion to change Equity Alternative but Winterthur analyst warns it is too little too late.
RAB Capital launches pair of commodity funds
Hedge fund house RAB Capital is set to launch two UCITS III funds focusing on the commodities sector.
Ignis creates £2.4bn multi-manager unit
Ignis has hired Michiel Timmerman from Aberdeen Asset Management to run its newly created £2.5bn multi-manager unit.
FoHFs back into positive territory
SECTOR WATCH
Man completes purchase of GLG Partners
Man Group has completed its purchase of GLG Partners, creating a diversified fund group running $63bn of assets.
Man Group launches Ucits fund of hedge funds
Man Group has launched a Ucits compliant fund of European hedge funds, run by Robin Lowe, its head of multi-manager long/short equities.
Diversify to survive
ANALYSIS
Man Group shareholders give go-ahead for GLG purchase
Man Group has won overwhelming shareholder support for its $1.6bn (£1bn) bid for GLG Partners, and has made a senior appointment from GLG for the enlarged group.
Thames River to close Currency Alpha fund as manager leaves
Thames River plans to close down its Currency Alpha fund following the departure of manager Bill Muysken.
HSBC winds up Global Absolute fund
HSBC is to wind up its $100m listed Global Absolute fund of hedge funds following a vote by shareholders.