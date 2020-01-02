'Extraordinary' opportunities in NEXT economy
Exploring the effects of shake-up
At one end of the spectrum, investors are crowding into popular stocks in sectors such as consumer staples, business services and engineering, pushing their valuations to ever higher levels.
Markets have enjoyed a strong start to 2019, with the MSCI World index up over 16% in the first half.
US markets have roared back since the brief sell-off last year, with the current surge a whisker off all-time highs. This ebullience is surprising when one considers the maelstrom of negative developments that have bombarded the market over recent months....
Plenty of 'outstanding' investment opportunities to be found in US stockmarket
The challenges facing the UK economy are clear. Brexit uncertainty is affecting business and consumer confidence, while also contributing to a difficult political backdrop.
Managers reveal their top deals of the year
Global asset allocators have taken a consensus underweight position to the FTSE, with the UK at its most unloved point in decades relative to other developed markets.