Consumers select disruptive champions, not investors

'Extraordinary' opportunities in NEXT economy

clock 02 January 2020 •
Franklin Templeton launches innovation fund

Will target "leaders in innovation"

clock 11 November 2019 •
JPMAM's revamp of American Investment Trust: How does the portfolio look now?

Exploring the effects of shake-up

clock 16 July 2019 •
Some UK stocks may not be as defensive as investors believe

At one end of the spectrum, investors are crowding into popular stocks in sectors such as consumer staples, business services and engineering, pushing their valuations to ever higher levels.

clock 15 July 2019 •
Which areas of the market will see increased flows?

Markets have enjoyed a strong start to 2019, with the MSCI World index up over 16% in the first half.

clock 15 July 2019 •
Distortion between growth and value provides fertile hunting ground for US investors

US markets have roared back since the brief sell-off last year, with the current surge a whisker off all-time highs. This ebullience is surprising when one considers the maelstrom of negative developments that have bombarded the market over recent months....

clock 05 July 2019 •
Where next for US equity valuations?

Plenty of 'outstanding' investment opportunities to be found in US stockmarket

clock 15 March 2019 •
The secular growth stocks bucking the Brexit negativity

The challenges facing the UK economy are clear. Brexit uncertainty is affecting business and consumer confidence, while also contributing to a difficult political backdrop.

clock 05 December 2018 •
The Big Question: What have been your best and worst trades of 2018?

Managers reveal their top deals of the year

clock 05 December 2018 •
It's time to 'learn to live with macro headwinds' in UK equities

Global asset allocators have taken a consensus underweight position to the FTSE, with the UK at its most unloved point in decades relative to other developed markets.

clock 18 September 2018 •
