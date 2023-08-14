fund restructuring

Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

Funds

Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

Manager of Odey European and OEI MAC

clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
Jupiter CEO targets 'subscale' funds in company overhaul

Funds

Jupiter CEO targets 'subscale' funds in company overhaul

4% of total AUM impacted

clock 20 October 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot