fund platforms
M&G completes Ascentric acquisition from Royal London
Brings £15.5bn AUA to M&G
Kames expands UK wholesale distribution team
To cover south east England
Heartwood IM unveils 'first-of-a-kind' digital disclosures overhaul
New reporting platform for third-party IFA and direct clients
Revealed: The shortlists for the UK Platform Awards 2018
Including 'Leading Adviser' categories
FundsNetwork boss Pat Shea to retire
Re-platforming project is ongoing
FCA faces tricky balancing act on final investment platform 'remedies'
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently unveiled a package of 'remedies' to help improve competition in the investment platforms market, following on from recent work as part of its wider Asset Management Market Study.
How platforms have reacted (publicly) to FCA's market study
7IM, Aegon and AJ Bell offer thoughts
FCA proposes seven remedies to improve platform market competition
'Not working as it should for some'