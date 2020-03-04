Fund of Funds
Kames expands UK wholesale distribution team
To cover south east England
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's April list
SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of April, with Terry Smith's £14.7bn Fundsmith Equity fund still the most popular in fund-of-funds portfolios.
Graham Bentley: Do model portfolios or funds of funds deliver the better outcome?
Where is the better outcome?
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's February list
SharingAlpha ratings
Contrarian Investor: The questions for Alliance Trust after 'ambitious restructuring'
Move to fund of funds approach
Meet the Investment Influencers: Bambos Hambi of Standard Life Investments
In the third of a new series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Bambos Hambi of Standard Life Investments.