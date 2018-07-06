Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018: The night in pictures

Industry

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018: The night in pictures

Highlights from this year's ceremony

clock 06 July 2018 •
Who triumphed at the IW Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018?

Industry

Who triumphed at the IW Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018?

Winners announced at ceremony in London

clock 06 July 2018 •
Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018

Markets

Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018

This year's event takes place on 5 July

clock 30 May 2018 •
Countdown begins to IW's Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018

Industry

Countdown begins to IW's Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018

Ceremony on 5 July

clock 13 February 2018 •
Trustpilot